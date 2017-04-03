Carhartt, Pudge suprise Detroit workers
DETROIT - Just days after announcing a partnership with '47 and the Detroit Tigers, Carhartt and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez surprised some Detroit workers ahead of Opening Day. Carhartt showed up in a collaboration-wrapped truck, handing out the new gear which was signed by Pudge and giving the workers tickets to Opening Day.
