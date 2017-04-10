Career criminal featured as most want...

Career criminal featured as most wanted arrested

Read more: WXYZ

A career criminal featured as one of Detroit's most wanted last year has been arrested in Detroit as a result of a 7 Action News viewer tip regarding his multiple fake IDs. Michael Brown had a rap sheet dating back to the 1960s and has been caught with copious amounts of drugs, body armor and machine guns.

