Career criminal featured as most wanted arrested
A career criminal featured as one of Detroit's most wanted last year has been arrested in Detroit as a result of a 7 Action News viewer tip regarding his multiple fake IDs. Michael Brown had a rap sheet dating back to the 1960s and has been caught with copious amounts of drugs, body armor and machine guns.
