Business Newsmaker: ABEM Board of Dir...

Business Newsmaker: ABEM Board of Directors elects two new members

The Board of Directors of the American Board of Emergency Medicine elected two new directors, Leon L. Haley, Jr., M.D., M.H.S.A., and James D. Thomas, M.D. Dr. Haley was nominated by the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine , and Dr. Thomas was nominated by the Emergency Medicine community-at-large. SAEM is an ABEM sponsor organization.  Dr. Haley is Vice President for Health Affairs, and Dean and Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville.

