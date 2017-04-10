Bigelow and Boal Reunite for Awards-Ready 'Detroit'

Attention, awards voters and pundits: the Academy Award-winning director-writer team of Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal will return to the big screen Aug. 4. "Detroit," a sure-to-be-gripping depiction of the 1967 riots in Detroit, Michigan, will be released by Annapurna Pictures to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the racially charged events. Bigelow and Boal have turned their lens to recent history on foreign soil - the Iraq War in "The Hurt Locker" and the hunt for Osama bin Laden in "Zero Dark Thirty" - but now shift their focus to American history.

