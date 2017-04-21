Berry Gordy Jr.'s immaculate Detroit ...

Berry Gordy Jr.'s immaculate Detroit mansion can be yours for a cool $1.6 mil

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Metro Times

If you've been looking for an immaculately kept Italianate-style mansion within Detroit city limits, you're in luck. The home at 918 Boston Street in Detroit is the former residence of Berry Gordy Jr., you know, the guy who founded Motown Records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Peaceful Protest tonight 21 min B_Saunders90 5
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... 19 hr watching livonia 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Teen arraigned in cop shootings Thu Badam 2
don`t buy from rhino associates (Nov '08) Thu Glenda 49
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... Apr 19 ThomasA 35
Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06) Apr 19 Red Headed Step C... 141
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,482,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC