Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee to meet Thursday in Detroit

4 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

The Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee will meet Thursday, April 20, at the Flynn Pavilion, near the intersection of Picnic Way and Loiter Way in Belle Isle Park, Detroit. The public meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee advises the state on implementation of improvements, master planning and public safety for Belle Isle Park.

