Automotive supplier breaks ground on rare new Detroit factory

U.S. auto parts maker Flex-N-Gate will build a plant in Detroit in what local officials described on Monday as the first new investment by an automotive supplier in decades for Motor City, the cradle and former beating heart of the car industry. Flex-N-Gate owner and businessman Shahid Khan , greets Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan before a groundbreaking ceremony for a Flex-N-Gate manufacturing facility in the I-94 Industrial Park in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., April 24, 2017.

