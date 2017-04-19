Author highlights Detroit resurgence ...

Author highlights Detroit resurgence in - Detroit: The Dream Is Now'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Detroit News

Once every photographer's favorite example of urban collapse, a new book, "Detroit: The Dream Is Now," highlights the beauty in its recent resurgence. Author highlights Detroit resurgence in new book Once every photographer's favorite example of urban collapse, a new book, "Detroit: The Dream Is Now," highlights the beauty in its recent resurgence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... 22 hr ThomasA 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06) Wed Red Headed Step C... 141
Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose Tue United Air Lines 3
News Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ... Tue watching livonia 2
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr 16 Nre chat town 15
Fair warning Apr 15 ThomasA 5
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC