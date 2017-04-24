As far as civic life, the people of Detroit have spoken
Read the full list of Best of Detroit 2017 Public Square winners here . When it came to selecting the best candidate for governor, the winner was candidate Gretchen Esther Whitmer , although a close contender was "Anybody but Snyder," which doubtless tells some of the backstory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
