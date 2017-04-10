Armed, masked man entered home, sexua...

Armed, masked man entered home, sexually assaulted resident

23 hrs ago

Police are looking for an armed man who broke into a home in Grosse Pointe Woods and sexually assaulted a resident. The man woke a homeowner before dawn Saturday in the 19000 block of Raymond Street in the city north of Detroit and near Lake St. Clair.

Detroit, MI

