Armed, masked man entered home, sexually assaulted resident
Police are looking for an armed man who broke into a home in Grosse Pointe Woods and sexually assaulted a resident. The man woke a homeowner before dawn Saturday in the 19000 block of Raymond Street in the city north of Detroit and near Lake St. Clair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|8 hr
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|xray45
|20,958
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|22 hr
|Nre chat town
|15
|Fair warning
|Sat
|ThomasA
|5
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|Apr 14
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Apr 13
|ThomasA
|12
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Apr 12
|G Al
|140
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC