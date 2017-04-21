Another Detroit area doctor charged i...

Another Detroit area doctor charged in female genital mutilation case

There are 1 comment on the Metro Times story from 22 hrs ago, titled Another Detroit area doctor charged in female genital mutilation case. In it, Metro Times reports that:

A second metro Detroit doctor and his wife have been charged in a female genital mutilation case out of Livonia. Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, 53, and his wife Farida Attar, 50, allegedly participated in a conspiracy that involved cutting the genitals of two young girls from Minnesota .

watching livonia

Dexter, MI

#1 13 hrs ago
please get these crap doctors out of our country
