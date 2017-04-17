After fighting to prove his innocence for three years, Detroit man freed from prison
Stateside's conversation with Konrad Montgomery, who spent nearly three years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. When the police knocked on his door, it never crossed Konrad Montgomery 's mind that they were there for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ...
|2 hr
|watching livonia
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|no vote
|20,963
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|Mon
|watching livonia
|2
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Nre chat town
|15
|Fair warning
|Sat
|ThomasA
|5
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|Apr 14
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Apr 13
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC