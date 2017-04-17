After fighting to prove his innocence...

After fighting to prove his innocence for three years, Detroit man freed from prison

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Stateside's conversation with Konrad Montgomery, who spent nearly three years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. When the police knocked on his door, it never crossed Konrad Montgomery 's mind that they were there for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ... 2 hr watching livonia 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr no vote 20,963
Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose Mon watching livonia 2
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Sun Nre chat town 15
Fair warning Sat ThomasA 5
Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D... Apr 14 newswatchnow 3
We need high speed trains! Apr 13 ThomasA 12
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,836 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC