AA490CHALLENGE and Apuremovement Stands with Victims of Rape and Sexual Assault

Standing in solidarity with rape & sexual assault survivors, rapper & educator Mahogany Jones is gearing up for the 4TH ANNUAL DENIM DAY DETROIT on April 26. DETROIT, MI, USA, April 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mahogany Jones ' aPUREMovement will work in conjunction with Enough Said's AA490CHALLENGE . The collaborative effort will help raise awareness and funds for Detroit's remaining unprocessed rape kits via a DENIM DAY DETROIT fashion show.

