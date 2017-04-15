a oeWhite Boy Ricka Gets Hearing Before Michigan Parole Board

a oeWhite Boy Ricka Gets Hearing Befo...

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on whether to release a Detroit-area drug dealer who has been in prison for 29 years for crimes when he was a teen. The board voted Friday to proceed to the hearing for Richard Wershe, who is better known in Detroit as "White Boy Rick."

