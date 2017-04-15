a oeWhite Boy Ricka Gets Hearing Before Michigan Parole Board
The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on whether to release a Detroit-area drug dealer who has been in prison for 29 years for crimes when he was a teen. The board voted Friday to proceed to the hearing for Richard Wershe, who is better known in Detroit as "White Boy Rick."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fair warning
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|Fri
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Thu
|ThomasA
|12
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Apr 12
|G Al
|140
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Apr 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|Apr 11
|lucifuge1973
|4
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC