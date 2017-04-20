a Baron the Doga enjoying his new lif...

a Baron the Doga enjoying his new life after being found mutilated in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich- More than three months after a Rottweiler-Mix was found wandering the streets of Detroit with his ears and nose cut off , 'Baron the Dog' is enjoying his new life. The Michigan Humane Society posted a Facebook update on Thursday saying he's settling in with his new family just fine, and is both healthy and happy.

