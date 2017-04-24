9-year-old girl burned by teenage cousin
A 9-year-old girl is recovering at Children's Hospital in Detroit after her father says she received third-degree burns while playing at her cousin's house. Jamal Caver says his daughter, Teosha Nickerson, was visiting her cousin Sunday on Maxwell when her 13-year- old cousin started playing with a lighter and alcohol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl...
|3 hr
|Trump Lies
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Postman7
|20,984
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Patrick
|35
|What can $80K buy you in Detroit?
|Apr 27
|Negroes r chimps
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
|Slop your Hogs again God!!!
|Apr 25
|clueless spam nuts
|2
|Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a...
|Apr 22
|want war- you go ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC