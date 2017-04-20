2017 Girl Scout Cookie Gala

2017 Girl Scout Cookie Gala

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan is hosting its 15th annual Cookie Gala from 6-9 pm on Wednesday, April 19 in the Ballroom of the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit. Eight of the Detroit area's finest bakers and chefs will compete against each other for several awards in a tasty competition of desserts that use beloved Girl Scout cookies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 39 min Blacks dont like ... 20,964
News Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ... 3 hr watching livonia 2
Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose Mon watching livonia 2
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Sun Nre chat town 15
Fair warning Sat ThomasA 5
Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D... Apr 14 newswatchnow 3
We need high speed trains! Apr 13 ThomasA 12
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC