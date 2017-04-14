2017 Detroit Music Awards to feature performances by Royce 5a 9a , SRC, Jena Irene Asciutto
The 26th Annual Detroit Music Awards - basically the Grammy's of Detroit music - will take place at the Fillmore Detroit on May 5. This year's event will feature performances by rapper Royce 5'9", Third Man Records' alt-country rockers Craig Brown Band, the Theatre Bizarre Orchestra, American Idol runner-up Jena Irene Asciutto, The Fags, the Sphinx Organization, and Grande Ballroom vets Third Power and SRC. THE DMAs will honor local talent across eleven musical genres: 2017 ballot nominees include Royce 5'9", Jack White, Mike Posner, Iggy Pop, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fair warning
|19 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Leslie
|20,956
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|21 hr
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Thu
|ThomasA
|12
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Apr 12
|G Al
|140
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Apr 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|Apr 11
|lucifuge1973
|4
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC