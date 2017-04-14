2017 Detroit Music Awards to feature performances by Royce 5a 9a , SRC, Jena Irene Asciutto

The 26th Annual Detroit Music Awards - basically the Grammy's of Detroit music - will take place at the Fillmore Detroit on May 5. This year's event will feature performances by rapper Royce 5'9", Third Man Records' alt-country rockers Craig Brown Band, the Theatre Bizarre Orchestra, American Idol runner-up Jena Irene Asciutto, The Fags, the Sphinx Organization, and Grande Ballroom vets Third Power and SRC. THE DMAs will honor local talent across eleven musical genres: 2017 ballot nominees include Royce 5'9", Jack White, Mike Posner, Iggy Pop, and more.

