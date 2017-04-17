1979: The new Toyota Supra provides the powerful pleasure
The Toyota Celica was a serious sales hit in the United States, at least in the areas that lacked rust and/or enraged Detroit autoworkers with sledgehammers, but its four-cylinder engine didn't have the horsepower to be a real Datsun Z-car competitor. Starting in 1978, Toyota offered a stretched Celica liftback with a single-overhead-cam straight-six engine and named it the Supra.
