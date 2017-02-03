What to Watch: Catch up on a The OA,a see inside HBOa s a Solitarya and more Michael Bolton

The OA: While you're waiting for the reincarnation of “Twin Peaks” on Showtime, you may want to try the eight-episode “The OA.” It's about a young blind woman who reappears after a seven-year absence with the ability to see. She will only tell the incredible story of her disappearance to a small group of teenagers and a high school teacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.