Undie-runners to sprint through Detroit in fight against tumor-causing genetic disorder

Cupid's Undie Run, an event in its fifth year in Detroit, is a short, non-competitive run to raise money for the Children's Tumor Foundation and neurofibromatosis research. The event begins at noon for a pre-game party at The Fillmore, 2115 Woodward Ave., and the run begins at 2 p.m. Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert, whose son was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis , plans to match donations between $500 and $1,000.

