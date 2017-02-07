Thieves rip ATM out of the ground in Detroit

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 7 at 6:13AM EST expiring February 7 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne Dense Fog Advisory issued February 7 at 6:13AM EST expiring February 7 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Macomb, Oakland Dense Fog Advisory issued February 7 at 2:41AM EST expiring February 7 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne

