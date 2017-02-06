The stars of 'Detroiters' want to buy...

The stars of 'Detroiters' want to buy you a beer tomorrow night

There is no better sign of friendship than buying someone a beer at your local neighborhood bar, and it seems that the stars of Comedy Central's new show Detroiters are doing just that. 24 participating bars in and around Detroit will be giving out one free beer between 10-11 p.m. to toast the premiere of the new show, the Detroit Free Press reports.

