Steel beams rise as the new Little Ca...

Steel beams rise as the new Little Caesars headquarters in Detroit takes shape

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Work crews in September broke ground on the new Little Caesars headquarters in downtown Detroit, the first large, new-construction office building to be erected downtown in a decade. The $150 million project is expected to be completed in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Telisha 20,805
Critiq on my music RXL BET$ 16 hr rxlbetz 1
News With schools back under local control, can Detr... 16 hr former democrat 1
News I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver Thu LibertyFuck 1
News Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders Thu @Real Kelly 1
News Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutil... Thu @Real Kelly 1
News 'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor... Jan 31 ThomasA 3
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC