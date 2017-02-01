Steel beams rise as the new Little Caesars headquarters in Detroit takes shape
Work crews in September broke ground on the new Little Caesars headquarters in downtown Detroit, the first large, new-construction office building to be erected downtown in a decade. The $150 million project is expected to be completed in 2018.
