Reward Increased Again For Informatio...

Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutilated Detroit Dog

There are 1 comment on the WWBN-FM Burton story from Wednesday, titled Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutilated Detroit Dog. In it, WWBN-FM Burton reports that:

The reward to find out the person and or persons behind this heinous act has increased to $40,000! The abused dog was found on Detroit's west side on January 17th . A concerned citizen noticed the dog near Livernois and alerted authorities.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
@Real Kelly

Dallas, TX

#1 19 hrs ago
Hey you f'ing coward...
Turn yourself in and collect the
$40,000.00 for yourself!
You're probably sitting in a stinking cell right now anyways!
I just want to see what a freak like you looks like!
And to think you have a f'ing mom out there somewhere who changed your stinking diapers and nursed your stupid aas like a human being!
I hope you're dead!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Critiq on my music RXL BET$ 6 hr rxlbetz 1
News With schools back under local control, can Detr... 7 hr former democrat 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr white girls 20,804
News I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver 18 hr LibertyFuck 1
News Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders 19 hr @Real Kelly 1
News 'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor... Jan 31 ThomasA 3
honus wagner family still has baseball cards an... Jan 30 BALL CARDS 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC