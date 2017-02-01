Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutilated Detroit Dog
There are 1 comment on the WWBN-FM Burton story from Wednesday, titled Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutilated Detroit Dog. In it, WWBN-FM Burton reports that:
The reward to find out the person and or persons behind this heinous act has increased to $40,000! The abused dog was found on Detroit's west side on January 17th . A concerned citizen noticed the dog near Livernois and alerted authorities.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
|
#1 19 hrs ago
Hey you f'ing coward...
Turn yourself in and collect the
$40,000.00 for yourself!
You're probably sitting in a stinking cell right now anyways!
I just want to see what a freak like you looks like!
And to think you have a f'ing mom out there somewhere who changed your stinking diapers and nursed your stupid aas like a human being!
I hope you're dead!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Critiq on my music RXL BET$
|6 hr
|rxlbetz
|1
|With schools back under local control, can Detr...
|7 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver
|18 hr
|LibertyFuck
|1
|Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders
|19 hr
|@Real Kelly
|1
|'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor...
|Jan 31
|ThomasA
|3
|honus wagner family still has baseball cards an...
|Jan 30
|BALL CARDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC