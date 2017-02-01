Reward in murder case tops $100,000 1...

Reward in murder case tops $100,000 17 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of $22,500, for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The previous reward supported by Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Detroit police was $82,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Game on 20,807
Critiq on my music RXL BET$ Thu rxlbetz 1
News With schools back under local control, can Detr... Thu former democrat 1
News I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver Thu LibertyFuck 1
News Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders Thu @Real Kelly 1
News Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutil... Thu @Real Kelly 1
News 'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor... Jan 31 ThomasA 3
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC