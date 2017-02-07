Refugees enter Detroit as courts battle order
They were supposed to arrive last week, but then came President Trump's executive order banning immigration from Iraq and six other countries. "It's painful when we are waiting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|Mon
|Tony
|223
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Mon
|George
|2
|gm pontiac stamping
|Mon
|Amberstarr92
|1
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|Mon
|former democrat
|1
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|Feb 5
|former democrat
|4
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Clovesu4ev
|502
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC