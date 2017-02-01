Police seek tips about thefts from 3 ...

Police seek tips about thefts from 3 Metro Detroit Moosejaw stores

There's a $1,000 reward for tips related to a series of retail frauds at three Metro Detroit Moosejaw stores. The Ann Arbor Moosejaw store, 327 S. Main St., reported a retail fraud on Jan. 11, and authorities want to question two men spotted on the surveillance footage, according to Crime Stoppers.

