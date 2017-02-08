Outside the Box: That Detroit recovery? In some ways, the city is worse off than in 2010
After decades of demographic and economic decline, culminating in America's largest municipal bankruptcy in 2013 , many observers were ready to proclaim that the city of Detroit was dead. But over the past several years, following successful resolution of the bankruptcy and the emergence of new municipal leadership, views have changed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|Mon
|Tony
|223
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Mon
|George
|2
|gm pontiac stamping
|Mon
|Amberstarr92
|1
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|Mon
|former democrat
|1
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|Feb 5
|former democrat
|4
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Clovesu4ev
|502
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC