No need to keep looking; here's a list of escape rooms in the metro Detroit area
The trend has been growing throughout Michigan over the last few years, but many people still don't know what an escape room is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|5 hr
|Alex
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Critiq on my music RXL BET$
|Thu
|rxlbetz
|1
|With schools back under local control, can Detr...
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
|I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver
|Thu
|LibertyFuck
|1
|Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders
|Thu
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutil...
|Thu
|@Real Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC