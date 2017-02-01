Mo Pop will be back in Detroit July 29-30
Sorry we're not sorry, but we've been dreaming about warm summer days since the snow first landed in Detroit, and the announcement that Detroit's Mo Pop Festival will be back again this summer just made us want sunshine on our face even more. The boutique festival will take place July 29 & 28 at the West Riverfront Park in Detroit.
