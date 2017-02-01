Man shot, killed outside Detroit motorcycle club
Detroit police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed on the city's west side this morning. It happened outside of a motorcycle club on Woodrow Wilson around 4 a.m. Several bullet casings could be seen on the ground.
