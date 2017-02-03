Lady Gaga coming to Little Caesars Arena in Nov.
On the heels of her electrifying halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced she's coming to Detroit. The Grammy and Golden Globe winner unveiled plans for her "Joanne World Tour."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|9 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|Sun
|former democrat
|4
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Clovesu4ev
|502
|Critiq on my music RXL BET$
|Feb 2
|Anonymous
|1
|With schools back under local control, can Detr...
|Feb 2
|former democrat
|1
|I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver
|Feb 2
|LibertyFuck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC