Historic Beer Birthday: Julius Stroh

Historic Beer Birthday: Julius Stroh

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Brookston Beer Bulletin

Today is the birthday of Julius Stroh . He was born in Michigan, the son of Bernard Stroh, who founded the Stroh Brewery in Detroit, Michigan in 1850.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookston Beer Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr see the light 20,809
News Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga... 14 hr former democrat 4
Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11) 17 hr Clovesu4ev 502
Critiq on my music RXL BET$ Feb 2 Anonymous 1
News With schools back under local control, can Detr... Feb 2 former democrat 1
News I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver Feb 2 LibertyFuck 1
News Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders Feb 2 @Real Kelly 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC