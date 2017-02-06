Here's what $65K can buy you in Detroit right now
This week, we noticed a few good houses that are listing for under $65,000. From rehabbed and ready to needing just a little work, these houses are coming in from $49,000 up to just over $60,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gm pontiac stamping
|1 hr
|Amberstarr92
|1
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|13 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|Sun
|former democrat
|4
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Clovesu4ev
|502
|Critiq on my music RXL BET$
|Feb 2
|Anonymous
|1
|With schools back under local control, can Detr...
|Feb 2
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC