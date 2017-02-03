Grapevine: Local 'Detroiters' premier...

Grapevine: Local 'Detroiters' premiere party announced

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Detroit News

Grapevine: Local 'Detroiters' premiere party announced Also news on BeyoncA©, Nicki Minaj, Michael BublA© and more Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2l2pcbY Detroit creative agency the Distinct Life is hosting a viewing party for the premiere of Comedy Central's "Detroiters." The show stars Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson as a pair of Detroit ad guys who dream bigger than a life of making local commercials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr see the light 20,809
News Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga... 8 hr former democrat 4
Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11) 11 hr Clovesu4ev 502
Critiq on my music RXL BET$ Feb 2 Anonymous 1
News With schools back under local control, can Detr... Feb 2 former democrat 1
News I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver Feb 2 LibertyFuck 1
News Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders Feb 2 @Real Kelly 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,579,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC