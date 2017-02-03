Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak against Trump order in Detroit Friday
There are 3 comments on the MLive.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak against Trump order in Detroit Friday. In it, MLive.com reports that:
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, former NBA Most Improved Player winner and two-time SEC Player of the Year, will speak against President Donald Trump's executive order Friday evening, Feb. 3 in Detroit. The event at the Islamic Center of Detroit, 14350 Tireman Ave., is set to start at 6 p.m. Friday.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
You need more Americans blood flowing in the streets to convince you?
Speak out for this!!!!
http://www.ojjpac.org/memorial.asp
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/murder...
|
#2 2 hrs ago
will he be babbling in English or ebonics?
does any one on the planet surface give a big fat rats rear end what this former black fool says about anything?
|
#3 49 min ago
We are human beings and prone to make poor decisions some times!
We make mistakes.
Immigrants should at least learn to speak English!
They should at least pretend to be Americans.
There are areas in Dearborn where you feel like "you're" the visitor from a foreign country!
It's as if they planted a satellite country in our once great city!
|
|
