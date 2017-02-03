There are on the MLive.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak against Trump order in Detroit Friday. In it, MLive.com reports that:

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, former NBA Most Improved Player winner and two-time SEC Player of the Year, will speak against President Donald Trump's executive order Friday evening, Feb. 3 in Detroit. The event at the Islamic Center of Detroit, 14350 Tireman Ave., is set to start at 6 p.m. Friday.

