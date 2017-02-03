DNC leadership hopefuls to descend on Detroit Saturday for forum
Candidates for the Democratic National Committee chairmanship and other leadership positions within the party are headed to Detroit this weekend for a "future forum" open to the public. The forum is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wayne State University Community Arts Theater, 450 Reuther Mall, in Detroit.
