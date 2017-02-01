Detroit's Most Wanted: Brandon McCauley caught
Brandon McCauly was at the top of the US Marshals list of violent criminals as law enforcement feared what he'd do next. They said it was only a matter of time before McCauley kills again after hunting his victim all the way to West Virginia.
