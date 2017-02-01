Detroiters urged to apply for tax credit
Billboards urging eligible Detroit residents to apply for the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit when filing their tax returns are going up across the city. The first of 27 billboards are being installed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
