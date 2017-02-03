Detroit schools facing closure rally for their lives
There are three smaller high schools on the larger Osborn High School campus. All three face potential closure because of low test scores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|7 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|Sun
|former democrat
|4
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Clovesu4ev
|502
|Critiq on my music RXL BET$
|Feb 2
|Anonymous
|1
|With schools back under local control, can Detr...
|Feb 2
|former democrat
|1
|I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver
|Feb 2
|LibertyFuck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC