Detroit River's muddy bottom conceals...

Detroit River's muddy bottom conceals cannons, cars, guns

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Detroit River's muddy bottom conceals cannons, cars, guns Many discoveries are made by scuba divers running hands along river bottom. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k038Lj Below the murky, rolling currents of the Detroit River is a floor loaded with centuries of artifacts: war cannons, old wooden ships, cars and hundreds of firearms, ranging from wooden muskets to automatic handguns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Game on 20,807
Critiq on my music RXL BET$ Thu rxlbetz 1
News With schools back under local control, can Detr... Thu former democrat 1
News I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver Thu LibertyFuck 1
News Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders Thu @Real Kelly 1
News Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutil... Thu @Real Kelly 1
News 'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor... Jan 31 ThomasA 3
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC