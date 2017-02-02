Detroit River's muddy bottom conceals cannons, cars, guns Many discoveries are made by scuba divers running hands along river bottom. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k038Lj Below the murky, rolling currents of the Detroit River is a floor loaded with centuries of artifacts: war cannons, old wooden ships, cars and hundreds of firearms, ranging from wooden muskets to automatic handguns.

