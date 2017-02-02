Detroit River's muddy bottom conceals cannons, cars, guns
Detroit River's muddy bottom conceals cannons, cars, guns Many discoveries are made by scuba divers running hands along river bottom. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k038Lj Below the murky, rolling currents of the Detroit River is a floor loaded with centuries of artifacts: war cannons, old wooden ships, cars and hundreds of firearms, ranging from wooden muskets to automatic handguns.
