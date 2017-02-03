Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces bid for second term
At the same venue he announced his run in 2013, Mike Duggan announced he will run for a second term as Detroit's mayor. The last time Duggan announced he was running for mayor at The Samaritan Center in opposition of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.
