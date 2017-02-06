Detroit home restored, ready for new tenants
A Detroit home built in the 1800's is ready for new tenants. The J. D. Baer house in the Woodbridge neighborhood was vacant for decades and has so much damaged, it was almost beyond repair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gm pontiac stamping
|3 hr
|Amberstarr92
|1
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|15 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|Sun
|former democrat
|4
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Clovesu4ev
|502
|Critiq on my music RXL BET$
|Feb 2
|Anonymous
|1
|With schools back under local control, can Detr...
|Feb 2
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC