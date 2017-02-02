Detroit home movies from 1967 depict destruction, racial segregation

The DIA has begun exhibiting home movies made around 1967 to mark the 50th anniversary of that year's riots. Home movies depicting crumbling buildings in the aftermath of the 1967 riots were among more than half a dozen on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts theater Thursday, as the museum kicked off a series of screenings that will run through the 50-year anniversary of the riots in late July.

