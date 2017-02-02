Detroit home movies from 1967 depict destruction, racial segregation
The DIA has begun exhibiting home movies made around 1967 to mark the 50th anniversary of that year's riots. Home movies depicting crumbling buildings in the aftermath of the 1967 riots were among more than half a dozen on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts theater Thursday, as the museum kicked off a series of screenings that will run through the 50-year anniversary of the riots in late July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Critiq on my music RXL BET$
|Thu
|rxlbetz
|1
|With schools back under local control, can Detr...
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
|I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver
|Thu
|LibertyFuck
|1
|Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders
|Thu
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutil...
|Thu
|@Real Kelly
|1
|'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor...
|Jan 31
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC