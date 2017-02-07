County looks to decide on Detroit soc...

County looks to decide on Detroit soccer stadium deal within two weeks

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Wayne County officials hope to make a decision on what to do with the half-built jail site on Gratiot Avenue within two weeks. Billionaire Dan Gilbert submitted a proposal on Monday offering to build a new criminal justice complex on a separate site in exchange for the transfer of the Downtown Detroit property where the halted jail project has sat untouched for more than three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) Mon Tony 223
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
the goddam jews are to blame Mon George 2
gm pontiac stamping Mon Amberstarr92 1
News Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"... Mon former democrat 1
News Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga... Feb 5 former democrat 4
Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11) Feb 5 Clovesu4ev 502
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC