County looks to decide on Detroit soccer stadium deal within two weeks
Wayne County officials hope to make a decision on what to do with the half-built jail site on Gratiot Avenue within two weeks. Billionaire Dan Gilbert submitted a proposal on Monday offering to build a new criminal justice complex on a separate site in exchange for the transfer of the Downtown Detroit property where the halted jail project has sat untouched for more than three years.
