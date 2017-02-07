Coming home! Saviours' Day 2017 returns to Detroit

Saviours' Day 2017, the Crowning Event of Black History Month is returning to where it all started, Detroit, Mich. The annual Nation of Islam convention will be held in the "Motor City" Feb. 17-19 to commemorate the 140th birth anniversary of the Great Mahdi Master W. Fard Muhammad, teacher of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad.

