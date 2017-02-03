Comerica Bank plans changes in Detroi...

Comerica Bank plans changes in Detroit locations, $3M in investment

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Comerica Bank plans to reshape its presence in and around downtown Detroit by investing $3 million in the area, the company announced this week. Comerica Bank is opening new locations, relocating offices and selling offices for new developments in downtown, according to a news release, which did not specify locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga... 8 hr @Real Kelly 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Game on 20,807
Critiq on my music RXL BET$ Thu rxlbetz 1
News With schools back under local control, can Detr... Thu former democrat 1
News I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver Thu LibertyFuck 1
News Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders Thu @Real Kelly 1
News Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutil... Thu @Real Kelly 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,300 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC