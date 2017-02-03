Comerica Bank plans changes in Detroit locations, $3M in investment
Comerica Bank plans to reshape its presence in and around downtown Detroit by investing $3 million in the area, the company announced this week. Comerica Bank is opening new locations, relocating offices and selling offices for new developments in downtown, according to a news release, which did not specify locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|8 hr
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Game on
|20,807
|Critiq on my music RXL BET$
|Thu
|rxlbetz
|1
|With schools back under local control, can Detr...
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
|I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver
|Thu
|LibertyFuck
|1
|Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders
|Thu
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutil...
|Thu
|@Real Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC