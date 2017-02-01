Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders
There are 1 comment on the WXYZ story from 19 hrs ago, titled Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders. In it, WXYZ reports that:
Police says its happening far too often, considering there are more than 10,000 felony cases a year in Wayne County. Surveillance video in one instance, shows someone filling up at a Detroit gas station, and being robbed at gunpoint.
#1 19 hrs ago
When will the county prosecutors start considering what Chief Craig has to go through to round up these habitual criminals!
The Chief is on the streets every day risking his life for the city of Detroit only to have the prosecutors office disrespect him by letting these fools with guns walk!
It's a travesty!
