Big Sean announces Detroit pop-up shop
To coincide with the release of his new record I Decided , Detroit rapper Big Sean is launching a series of retail pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto - and yes, the Motor City. The pop-ups will include limited edition merch like including T-shirts, hats, hoodies, sweats, bomber jackets, and more, ranging from $30-$200.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Critiq on my music RXL BET$
|6 hr
|rxlbetz
|1
|With schools back under local control, can Detr...
|7 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver
|18 hr
|LibertyFuck
|1
|Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders
|19 hr
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutil...
|19 hr
|@Real Kelly
|1
|'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor...
|Jan 31
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC